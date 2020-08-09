1/1
Deanna Yolanda (Deena) Rood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deanna (Deena) Yolanda Rood, 78, Topeka, passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born November 19, 1941 in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of August A. and Dolores Krymis.

Deena married Dr. Harold J. Rood on August 6, 1966. She graduated from Michigan State University, receiving both the Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts Degrees. She taught Spanish and Art for many years, most recently at Hayden High School in Topeka, Kansas.

After retiring, Deena enjoyed creating pottery and gardening.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th street, Topeka, Kansas 66614 and burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing, Michigan. Both of these services will be at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved