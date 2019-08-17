|
DeAun (Poort) Weber, 74, of Topeka, died on August 15, 2019 at the House at Midland Care.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas on August 15, 1945 the daughter of Herbert and Mildred (Ingenthron) Poort. She was a graduate of Seaman High School.
DeAun was a legal secretary for the law office of Stumbo Hanson LLP for 41 years.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, taught piano, and especially enjoyed spending time with family and her grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Bruce (Celeste) Weber, Shawn Weber, Jason (Tanja) Weber and two brothers, Rene Poort and Mark Poort. Six grandchildren, Paige, Chelsie, Amber, Calvin, Luke and Timothy also survive. DeAun was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Herbie Poort.
She will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Monday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Midland Hospice Care or Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019