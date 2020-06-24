Debbie Briman Latta, 64, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
She was born on March 26, 1956, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Bernard (Bernie) Briman and Suzanne Hutson Briman. Her parents preceded her in death.
Debbie graduated from Topeka High School in 1974, as well as from the University of Kansas in 1978, earning a Bachelor of Social Work Degree. While attending KU, Debbie was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.
Debbie married Dan Latta on November 8, 1980, in Topeka. Dan predeceased her on June 26, 2015. Debbie's surviving immediate family includes son, James (Jasmine) Latta, and grandchildren, Olivia and Hudson of Lawrence; son, Brian (Misty) Latta and grandchildren, Leighton and Brooks of Topeka; and sister, Gail Briman (Dennis) Binaco of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Extended family includes brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joel and Susan Latta of Lincoln, Nebraska, Brad and Peggy Latta of Downs, Kansas, and Jan and Stuart Prophet of Topeka; beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and dear friends.
Following her graduation from KU, Debbie went to work at Briman's Jewelers. Debbie Briman Latta and her cousin, Rob Briman, are the third generation of the Briman family to own and operate Briman's Leading Jewelers.
Debbie has served on multiple committees over the years. She was a member of the Business Improvement District Board, past Financial Secretary and Board Member of Temple Beth Sholom, and a member of the Topeka High Booster Club. Debbie believed in service, but did not serve to receive accolades, she served because she felt it was important.
Debbie's goal was always to help others. She gave her time and financial gifts to benefit the welfare of children, the elderly, and the homeless. She had a place in her heart for the plight of homeless animals as well. Debbie was selfless in all that she did.
If you are family or friend of Debbie's, you know first hand of her generosity. Her timing was impeccable, she knew when and where to be helpful. Debbie's kindness included her friends' extended families. A card sent, a call made, or a visit to a friend's parent or sibling was Debbie's common practice. Debbie loved her own family with a love that knew no limits. Her sons grew up surrounded by that love. Debbie and her sister, Gail, shared a special bond. Their relationship flourished despite the miles that geographically separated them.
When Debbie became a grandmother, her focus was to love, nurture, and spoil her grandchildren. Her four grandchildren filled Debbie with the utmost joy and pride.
Per Debbie's wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date, yet to be determined.
Donations may be made to Topeka's Helping Hands Humane Shelter, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, 66604, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
She was born on March 26, 1956, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Bernard (Bernie) Briman and Suzanne Hutson Briman. Her parents preceded her in death.
Debbie graduated from Topeka High School in 1974, as well as from the University of Kansas in 1978, earning a Bachelor of Social Work Degree. While attending KU, Debbie was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.
Debbie married Dan Latta on November 8, 1980, in Topeka. Dan predeceased her on June 26, 2015. Debbie's surviving immediate family includes son, James (Jasmine) Latta, and grandchildren, Olivia and Hudson of Lawrence; son, Brian (Misty) Latta and grandchildren, Leighton and Brooks of Topeka; and sister, Gail Briman (Dennis) Binaco of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Extended family includes brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joel and Susan Latta of Lincoln, Nebraska, Brad and Peggy Latta of Downs, Kansas, and Jan and Stuart Prophet of Topeka; beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and dear friends.
Following her graduation from KU, Debbie went to work at Briman's Jewelers. Debbie Briman Latta and her cousin, Rob Briman, are the third generation of the Briman family to own and operate Briman's Leading Jewelers.
Debbie has served on multiple committees over the years. She was a member of the Business Improvement District Board, past Financial Secretary and Board Member of Temple Beth Sholom, and a member of the Topeka High Booster Club. Debbie believed in service, but did not serve to receive accolades, she served because she felt it was important.
Debbie's goal was always to help others. She gave her time and financial gifts to benefit the welfare of children, the elderly, and the homeless. She had a place in her heart for the plight of homeless animals as well. Debbie was selfless in all that she did.
If you are family or friend of Debbie's, you know first hand of her generosity. Her timing was impeccable, she knew when and where to be helpful. Debbie's kindness included her friends' extended families. A card sent, a call made, or a visit to a friend's parent or sibling was Debbie's common practice. Debbie loved her own family with a love that knew no limits. Her sons grew up surrounded by that love. Debbie and her sister, Gail, shared a special bond. Their relationship flourished despite the miles that geographically separated them.
When Debbie became a grandmother, her focus was to love, nurture, and spoil her grandchildren. Her four grandchildren filled Debbie with the utmost joy and pride.
Per Debbie's wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date, yet to be determined.
Donations may be made to Topeka's Helping Hands Humane Shelter, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, 66604, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.