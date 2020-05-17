|
|
Debbie Christine Cruz Topeka--Debbie Christine Cruz, 58, second child of Edgar Sullivan and JoAnn Carson, went kicking and screaming this 15th day of May, 2020. Evidently, the other side found someone strong enough to drag her to the other side. As she had vowed to never give up and being the bullheaded Irish woman she was, she fought cancer for over two years. Debbie was born and raised in Topeka, attending Highland Park schools. Debbie was married to, and divorced from, Hilario (Ruben) Cruz. She then met her life partner, Jose E. Diaz-Aguilar of 34 years. He was her soulmate, friend, and comforter, by her side until the end.
Debbie is survived by her children, Marcos Cruz of Lansing, Carlos Cruz of Topeka, Antonio Cruz of San Antonio, Texas, Ruben Cruz of Topeka, Enrique Cruz of Topeka and Juana Cruz of Topeka; she also raised and adopted Milay Cruz of Topeka, Yami Cruz, Woaini Cruz and Mahalo Cruz, all of Lawton, Oklahoma; and Grandmother to six grandchildren.
Debbie volunteered for many years at Joyful Harvest and was a lunch lady for four years at Holy Family Name School. She loved arts and crafts, birds, trees and daisies, just like her Aunt Jean Carson Owens, who was a second mother to her, forever by her side.
Debbie now goes to rest with family who filled her life with fond memories and joy beneath the shade of an Oak tree in Quenemo. Private services were held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Quenemo.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020