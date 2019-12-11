Home

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
1880 SW Gage
Deborah Ann Collins

Deborah Ann Collins Obituary
Deborah Ann Collins Deborah Ann Collins, 65, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Family will greet friends from 3:00 to 5:00 pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, December 16, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 1880 SW Gage. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Optometric Foundation, 1226 SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka, KS 66612.

To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
