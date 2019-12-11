|
|
Deborah Ann Collins Deborah Ann Collins, 65, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Family will greet friends from 3:00 to 5:00 pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, December 16, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 1880 SW Gage. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Optometric Foundation, 1226 SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka, KS 66612.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019