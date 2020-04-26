|
|
Deborah "Debbie" Foster Deborah "Debbie" Foster, 65, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born January 10, 1955 in Topeka, the daughter of Vincent and Erma (Bauer) Hoffman.
Debbie graduated from Topeka High School. She was employed by Jostens Yearbook Company for many years.
Debbie married Tom C. Foster. He survives. Other survivors include their children, Michelle (Ryan) Florence of Saginaw, Texas, Kristen Foster of Topeka, two grandchildren, Mikaila Herring and Kenneth "Junior" Herring and her brother, John (Amy) Hoffman of Shawnee, Kansas.
Debbie was preceded in death by her siblings, Tom Hoffman, Bill Hoffman and Georgia Abel.
As per Debbie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Debbie's Life will be announced at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020