Deborah Jo "Debbie" Vest Deborah Jo "Debbie" Vest, 61, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on June 20, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.

Deborah was born in Ottawa, Kansas to William and Marcell Vest on December 3, 1957. She graduated from Chanute High School in 1975 and went on to earn a degree in Accounting from Friends University. She was an Account Manager at Commercial Management Inc. for 13 years. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, William and Marcell; a sister, Luella Vest; and her husband, Robert Hall.

Deborah is survived by her daughter Krystal (Brian) Tangeman of Topeka, Kansas; her two brothers Gary (Isa) Vest of Lewisville, Texas and Jerry "Jay" Vest of Wilson, Kansas; two grandchildren Chloe and Zachary Tangeman of Topeka, Kansas.

Deborah was cremated and a celebration of life will be held on August 17, 2019 starting 4pm at Lake Shawnee Shelter #1 in Topeka, Kansas.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
