Deborah K. Cherry Deborah K. Cherry, 68, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at a local hospital.
She was employed for 10 years by the Topeka Police Department as a dispatcher and later as a records clerk, retiring in 2004.
Debbie married Stephen Cherry on May 20, 1972 in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include daughters, Deena Fuller, Wakarusa, Stephanie Cherry-Wright, Tia Alexander, both of Topeka; 8 grandchildren; and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Zachary Alexander.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
