Debra J. Schlagel Debra J. Schlagel, 65, of Scranton, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel. Interment will follow at Overbrook Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Santa Fe Trail School District in memory of Debra J. Schlagel to help pay student lunch debts.
To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020