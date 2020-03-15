Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Starnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra J. Starnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra J. Starnes Obituary
Debra J. Starnes Debra J. Starnes, 65, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Honoring Debra's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3611 SW Jewell Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66611. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints c/o Relief Society, 3611 SW Jewell Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66611.

To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -