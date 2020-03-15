|
|
Debra J. Starnes Debra J. Starnes, 65, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Honoring Debra's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3611 SW Jewell Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66611. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints c/o Relief Society, 3611 SW Jewell Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66611.
To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020