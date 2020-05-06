Home

Debra Kay "Deb" Goddard

Debra Kay "Deb" Goddard Obituary
Debra "Deb" Kay Goddard Debra Kay Goddard, 64, of Leavenworth, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.

She was born January 12, 1956, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Duane Fuller and Sarah (Marn) Custer. She graduated from Topeka West High School.

She loved dogs, especially her dog Tonka. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed traveling.

Debra married Frank Goddard on November 18, 2016 in Topeka, KS, he survives. Other survivors include her brother, Dennis (Laurie) Fuller; nieces and nephews, January, Derek, Destiny, Tasha, and Tamara; great-nieces and nephews, especially the newest edition, Amirah and her dad, Duane Custer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Duane Fuller and Sarah Custer.

Cremation is planned. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
