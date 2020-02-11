Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Patch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Lynn "Deb" (Collins) Patch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Lynn "Deb" (Collins) Patch Obituary
Debra Lynn "Deb" (Collins) Patch HOLTON- Debra Lynn Patch, 63, of Holton, KS, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Patch Grandchildren's Education Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -