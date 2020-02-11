|
Debra Lynn "Deb" (Collins) Patch HOLTON- Debra Lynn Patch, 63, of Holton, KS, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Patch Grandchildren's Education Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020