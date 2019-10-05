|
Deidre M. Selk On Tuesday, October 1st, 2019, Deidre Marie Selk passed away peacefully with her husband Keith Selk by her side.
A rosary service will be recited on Monday evening, October 7, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home. Following the rosary, the family will greet friends until 8:00 pm. Mass of Celebration will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Mater Dei-Holy Name Catholic Church, 911 SW Clay, Topeka, Kansas 66606. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beatrice Barnett Education Fund at Envista Credit Union. To read her full obituary please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019