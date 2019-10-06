|
Delbert "Del" Dean Downs Delbert "Del" Dean Downs, 66, of Topeka, Kansas, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital. Delbert was born on June 3, 1953 in Topeka. He's the son of Delbert and Virginia Waetzig Downs. He married Sally, the love of his life, on December 10, 1982 in Carbondale and together they raised two children.
Delbert had many passions in his life; a passion for God, his family and music. Delbert and Sally were members of the Topeka Baptist Church, and his love for God sparked him to serve in many areas of ministry including prison ministry, nursing homes, missions' trips, and sharing the Gospel at every opportunity. His love for his family was shown through 36 years of marriage to his wife, Sally, and a devotion to his children and grandchildren through sharing music, fishing trips, and countless trips to Chuck E Cheese. His musical career started at the age of 5 in his family band and continued to be a part of his life until his passing. He was best known as a trumpet player, but played multiple instruments and spent his last years performing, writing, and co-authoring two devotional books through Dave and Del Ministries. While he had several jobs in different professions, his last role as Band Director of Heritage Christian School was his true calling; his impact on the children and their impact on him made his last years truly a blessing.
Delbert is preceded in death by his father, Delbert Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia; his loving wife Sally; daughter Rachel (Tim) Defendorf; son, Jon (Katie) Newman; sister, Debbie Uhl; brother, Darren Downs; five grandchildren, Blake, Kaleb, Linkin, Kinley, and Brynlee; his niece Deanna Flanagan; his nephew David Uhl; and his dearest friend, Dave Harder.
Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Topeka Baptist Church in Topeka. Memorial service is planned for Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Topeka Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage Christian School.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019