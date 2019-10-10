Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Delbert Downs "Del" 'Dean'

Delbert Downs "Del" 'Dean' Obituary
Delbert "Del" "Dean" Downs Delbert "Del" Dean Downs, 66, of Topeka, Kansas, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital. Delbert was born on June 3, 1953 in Topeka.

Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Topeka Baptist Church in Topeka. Memorial service is planned for Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Topeka Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage Christian School.

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
