Delbert Keith Foye
WHITING- Delbert "Keith" Foye, 82, of Whiting, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mission Village Living Center in Horton. Due to COVID, Graveside Service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Springhill Cemetery in Whiting. Keith will lie in state beginning Monday, December 7, 2020 until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Memorial contributions may be made to the Delbert Keith Foye Memorial Fund to be designated at a later time by the family c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com We also request everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
