1/1
Dr. Delno C. Malmstrom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delno's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Delno C. "D.C." Malmstrom, 96, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

He was born May 25, 1924, in Salina, Kansas, the son of Oscar and Minnie (Nelson) Malmstrom. He was a graduate of Salina High School and received his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Palmer College in Davenport, Iowa in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army during WW II.

Dr. Malmstrom owned and operated Malmstrom Chiropractic Clinic in Topeka from 1952, retiring in 1986. His son Lance joined him in the practice in 1979 and continues to run the practice.

He was a member of the Countryside United Methodist Church, Orient Lodge No. 51 Masonic Lodge AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies and American Legion Capital Post No. 1, all of Topeka. He was also a member of the Kansas Chiropractic Association where he served as President in 1964.

Delno married Vivian Carlene Keeler on September 12, 1948 in Salina, Kansas. She preceded him in death in April 26, 1965. He married Esther M. (Schwendener) Wilcox on February 12, 1966 in Salina, Kansas. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2017. Survivors include four children, Carlene Frost (Bill), Manhattan, KS, Steven Malmstrom (Donna), Topeka, Debra Delgado, Bedford, TX and Lance Malmstrom, Topeka; two step-children, David Wilcox, Olathe, KS and Patricia Wilcox, Topeka; eight grandchildren, Amy Hill (Troy), Megan Frost (Matt Zilliox), Adam Frost, Michael Malmstrom (Amy), Matthew Malmstrom (Allison), Kelly Jacobi (Ben) and Jaime Malmstrom and Lee Malmstrom (Leah); 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, Clara Malmstrom; his twin brother, Duane Malmstrom, his brother, Max Malmstrom and his sister, Elverda Hemmy.

Delno's family always came first. He was a generous, caring man who enjoyed working, painting, and playing golf. He valued friends to the end of his life continuing to visit those who were ill or needed company.

Cremation is planned. A graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Roselawn Cemetery, 1920 E. Crawford Street, Salina, Kansas 67401. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66608 or to Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS 66611. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved