Dr. Delno C. "D.C." Malmstrom, 96, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
He was born May 25, 1924, in Salina, Kansas, the son of Oscar and Minnie (Nelson) Malmstrom. He was a graduate of Salina High School and received his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Palmer College in Davenport, Iowa in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army during WW II.
Dr. Malmstrom owned and operated Malmstrom Chiropractic Clinic in Topeka from 1952, retiring in 1986. His son Lance joined him in the practice in 1979 and continues to run the practice.
He was a member of the Countryside United Methodist Church, Orient Lodge No. 51 Masonic Lodge AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies and American Legion Capital Post No. 1, all of Topeka. He was also a member of the Kansas Chiropractic Association where he served as President in 1964.
Delno married Vivian Carlene Keeler on September 12, 1948 in Salina, Kansas. She preceded him in death in April 26, 1965. He married Esther M. (Schwendener) Wilcox on February 12, 1966 in Salina, Kansas. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2017. Survivors include four children, Carlene Frost (Bill), Manhattan, KS, Steven Malmstrom (Donna), Topeka, Debra Delgado, Bedford, TX and Lance Malmstrom, Topeka; two step-children, David Wilcox, Olathe, KS and Patricia Wilcox, Topeka; eight grandchildren, Amy Hill (Troy), Megan Frost (Matt Zilliox), Adam Frost, Michael Malmstrom (Amy), Matthew Malmstrom (Allison), Kelly Jacobi (Ben) and Jaime Malmstrom and Lee Malmstrom (Leah); 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, Clara Malmstrom; his twin brother, Duane Malmstrom, his brother, Max Malmstrom and his sister, Elverda Hemmy.
Delno's family always came first. He was a generous, caring man who enjoyed working, painting, and playing golf. He valued friends to the end of his life continuing to visit those who were ill or needed company.
Cremation is planned. A graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Roselawn Cemetery, 1920 E. Crawford Street, Salina, Kansas 67401. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66608 or to Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS 66611. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
