Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Delores's life story with friends and family

Share Delores's life story with friends and family

Ann Mekelburg, 81 previously of Topeka, passed away Sept. 4th 2020 at Yuma Dristrict Hospital. Yuma Colorado.



Graveside services will be Friday Sept. 18th at 12:30pm. Half-day cemetery Topeka Ks. (NW 62nd & N Hwy 75)



Memorial contributions can be made to Yuma Seventh-Day Adventist church, 416 S Hickory, Yuma Co, 80759



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store