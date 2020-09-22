Delores Casto

Delores (King) Casto, 90, passed away September 18, 2020, in Topeka, Kansas.
She was born March 18, 1930, in Topeka, the daughter of Chester and Ruby (Yingling) King. Delores graduated from Seaman High School. While in high school, Delores participated in (clubs, sports, band, etc.). She graduated with the class of 1948.
Delores married Cecil Clyde Casto on November 20, 1948, in Topeka, Kansas.
In 1991 Delores described herself as a "domestic goddess and the greatest example of motherhood who has ever graced the surface of this planet", taking care of and loving her family, which her family agrees.
Delores and her husband loved to travel together, they had been to all 50 states. She was an avid gardener, loved to bird watch; she loved to tole paint and do crafts. Her home was always open for anyone and everyone. She welcomed everyone as if they were her own family. She was a room mother to all her children in their grade school years. Delores loved to talk, and made sure she called you to about everything and nothing.
Delores was a longtime member of Northern Hills Baptist Church.
Delores is survived by her loving children, Rick (Christy) Casto of Topeka, Scott (Carri) Casto of Kimberling City, MO, and Christi Fountaine of Topeka; daughter in law Linda Casto; grandchildren, Shawn, Darren, Dustin, Jason, Kreig, Travis, Justin and Sarah; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; 4 bonus grandchildren; 11 bonus great grandchildren; and brother, Everett (Helen) King; and a host of extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil Casto; sons, Ronnie Casto and Ken Casto; and brother, Gary (Cleo) King.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Parker Price Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Parker Price Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. with graveside service to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church, 920 NW 62nd St., Topeka, KS, 66618 OR Helping Hands Humane Society.
To leave online condolences and fond memories please visit www.parkerpricefh.com