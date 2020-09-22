1/
Delores Casto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores (King) Casto, 90, passed away September 18, 2020, in Topeka, Kansas.

She was born March 18, 1930, in Topeka, the daughter of Chester and Ruby (Yingling) King. Delores graduated from Seaman High School. While in high school, Delores participated in (clubs, sports, band, etc.). She graduated with the class of 1948.

Delores married Cecil Clyde Casto on November 20, 1948, in Topeka, Kansas.

In 1991 Delores described herself as a "domestic goddess and the greatest example of motherhood who has ever graced the surface of this planet", taking care of and loving her family, which her family agrees.

Delores and her husband loved to travel together, they had been to all 50 states. She was an avid gardener, loved to bird watch; she loved to tole paint and do crafts. Her home was always open for anyone and everyone. She welcomed everyone as if they were her own family. She was a room mother to all her children in their grade school years. Delores loved to talk, and made sure she called you to about everything and nothing.

Delores was a longtime member of Northern Hills Baptist Church.

Delores is survived by her loving children, Rick (Christy) Casto of Topeka, Scott (Carri) Casto of Kimberling City, MO, and Christi Fountaine of Topeka; daughter in law Linda Casto; grandchildren, Shawn, Darren, Dustin, Jason, Kreig, Travis, Justin and Sarah; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; 4 bonus grandchildren; 11 bonus great grandchildren; and brother, Everett (Helen) King; and a host of extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil Casto; sons, Ronnie Casto and Ken Casto; and brother, Gary (Cleo) King.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Parker Price Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Parker Price Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. with graveside service to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church, 920 NW 62nd St., Topeka, KS, 66618 OR Helping Hands Humane Society.

To leave online condolences and fond memories please visit www.parkerpricefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved