Dee Ilene Richman, 80, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.



She was born March 1st, 1940, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence and Nettie (Gifford) Helstorm. On September, 4, 1955, she married Norman "Cowboy" Richman at the Chapel on Forbes Field. She was a dedicated military wife while Cowboy was deployed in war for the Air Force.



After the death of her father she took over Helstorm House Movers. She moved historic land pieces in the state of Kansas, including the Menninger Chapel and the Fleming Mansion to name a couple. She was a member of Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 2709.



Dee was the matriarch of the family and the glue that held everyone together. There wasn't a thing she wouldn't do for anyone. She never met a stranger. Her family brought her so much joy. She loved them with her whole being.



Survivors include her son, Norman Harold Richman, Jr. and daughter, Sherry Poling; grandchildren Brittany Richman-Neilson (Kyle), Dalton Cox, and Jordan Poling; and great-grandchildren Aubrey Kay Richman and Briar Kaylynn Neilson.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman "Cowboy" Richman; parents, Clarence and Nettie Helstorm; brother, Buddy May; sister, Roberta Louise Couey; and daughter-in-law, Janice Richman.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at Topeka Baptist Church, 4500 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66610 with burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Osage county. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 24th, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, KS 66610.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store