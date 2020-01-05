Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Crestview United Methodist Church
2245 SW Eveningside Dr.,
Topeka, KS
View Map
Delores "Dotty" Mead

Delores "Dotty" Mead Obituary
Delores "Dotty" Mead Delores "Dotty" (Waterman) Mead, 80, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Cremation is planned. Celebration of Life for Dotty will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Crestview United Methodist Church, 2245 SW Eveningside Dr., Topeka, KS 66614.

Memorial contributions may be made to - Topeka 1315 SW Arrowhead Road Topeka, KS 66604, Midland Care 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
