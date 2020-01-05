|
|
Delores "Dotty" Mead Delores "Dotty" (Waterman) Mead, 80, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Cremation is planned. Celebration of Life for Dotty will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Crestview United Methodist Church, 2245 SW Eveningside Dr., Topeka, KS 66614.
Memorial contributions may be made to - Topeka 1315 SW Arrowhead Road Topeka, KS 66604, Midland Care 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020