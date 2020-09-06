Deloris June Haller, 89, Alma, KS passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego, KS.
Private family services will be held for Deloris on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Alma. Inurnment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials to the Alma Area Foundation or of the donor's choice and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
.