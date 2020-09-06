1/
Deloris June Haller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deloris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deloris June Haller, 89, Alma, KS passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego, KS.

Private family services will be held for Deloris on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Alma. Inurnment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials to the Alma Area Foundation or of the donor's choice and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home of Alma - Alma
206 Kansas Ave.
Alma, KS 66401
785-765-2232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved