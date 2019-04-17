|
Dena Marie Bullard Dena Marie Bullard, 65, of Topeka, passed away on April 12, 2019 at University of Kansas St. Francis Campus.
Dena was born April 26, 1953 in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of Dick and Doris (Dryden) Dodson. She attended school in Topeka and graduated from Topeka West High School in 1971. She married Christopher Alan Bullard in 1978 and gave birth to four beautiful children. She taught her children to follow their hearts and be true and honest to the people they love.
Dena was an avid equestrian and loved wildlife and being in nature. A perfect day for her would be a long horse ride or just working in the garden. She loved picnics at the old school house in the Flint Hills and taking her children to Echo Cliff.
Dena was an honest, hard worker who prized selflessness and caring for others. Much of her working life she was a manager at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and later as a shift manager at Reser's Fine Foods. She cared immensely for the people she represented and worked with and was proud that her coworkers could open their hearts and confide in her. The love she projected was immeasurable, radiating love for others no matter who they were.
She was preceded in death by her father and son, Christopher Richard Bullard.
She is survived by her children, Rachael Anne Bullard, Gabriel William (Rica) Bullard, Brianna Marie Bullard; her grandchildren, Annaleigh Elizabeth Bullard, Lilliana Marie Moore, Ella Rose Moore; mother, Doris Dodson; sisters, Debbie (Orvin) Grondahl, Julie (Tim) Bervert and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dena lives within her children and grandchildren, and will be profoundly missed by those who held her dear.
A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dena to the .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019