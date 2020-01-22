Home

Denise McClure-Saskowski Obituary
Denise McClure-Saskowski Denise McClure-Saskowski passed away at her home on January 15, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on September 27, 1962 in Buffalo NY and moved to Topeka Kansas in 1991. Per her request, Denise was cremated. A celebration of Denise's life is planned on February 28, 2020 at Reynolds Lodge, Lake Shawnee in Topeka Kansas from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Full obituary can be found here: http://angelsabovecs.com/obituaries/40-denise-mcclure-saskowski
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
