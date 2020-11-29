Dennis A. Glotzbach, 90, of Topeka, passed away at his home on November 27, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Paxico, Kansas on January 7, 1930 the son of Isadore and Ottilia (Meinhardt) Glotzbach.
Dennis was retired from the Santa Fe Railway Company where he was a clerk for 43 years of service. He was also a Union Representative and a Division Chairman. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Railway and Airline Clerks.
He was a charter member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and would volunteer at the church when things needed fixing, and was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council #13012 at the church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, dancing, partying, and visiting with family and friends. He and his wife traveled extensively and had visited between them all 50 states.
Dennis married Betty Rickstrew at Holy Name Church on April 13, 1950. She predeceased him on October 25, 1992 and he was also preceded in death by a daughter Deborah Glotzbach. He married Ruby Mae (Smith) Holm at St. Matthew Catholic Church on December 9, 1994 and she survives him. He is also survived by five children; Stephen (Becky) Glotzbach, Byron (Sandy) Glotzbach, Deanna (Terry) Sheppard, Sondra (Brian) Albright, and Rebecca Riis, four step children; Laurie Rivers, Mary Norton, Jeanette (Dan) Brown, Edward (Linda) Holm, a sister, JoAnn Miller, 21 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by seven sisters and one brother.
Dennis will lie in state at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Sunday, December 6th, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. where a Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 7th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Matthew Catholic Church or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
