Hiawatha...Dennis D. Greer, 86, of Hiawatha, died September 1, 2020, at a hospital in Kansas City, KS

Dennis worked as a deliveryman and later salesman for Nabisco Brand foods, traveling the northeast Kansas territory for 30 years before retiring.

Survivors include his wife Shirley, sons Douglas (Cynthia) of Savannah, MO, Eric (Jill) of Topeka, daughter Karen of Hiawatha, son in law Jack Simpson of Texas, 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home - Hiawatha
124 S. 7th St.
Hiawatha, KS 66434
785-742-2212
