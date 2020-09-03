Hiawatha...Dennis D. Greer, 86, of Hiawatha, died September 1, 2020, at a hospital in Kansas City, KS
Dennis worked as a deliveryman and later salesman for Nabisco Brand foods, traveling the northeast Kansas territory for 30 years before retiring.
Survivors include his wife Shirley, sons Douglas (Cynthia) of Savannah, MO, Eric (Jill) of Topeka, daughter Karen of Hiawatha, son in law Jack Simpson of Texas, 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren.
Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
for obituary/service information