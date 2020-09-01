Dennis F. Hadley, 63, of Topeka, KS, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO.
For friends and family that are comfortable to attend; funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Hoyt Cemetery. Dennis will lie in state beginning Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Family will greet friends 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hoyt Fire Dept. or American Heart Assoc.
c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com