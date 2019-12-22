|
Dennis Gibson Dennis Gibson, 62, Topeka, passed away December 10, 2019. Born in Corpus Christi to William and Betty Gibson. He attended Topeka High. In 1983, he met Cheryl Baker and married in 1997. Dennis was a proud member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and Carpenters Local 1445 where he received his Journeyman Certificate. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dennis is survived by his wife, six brothers and sisters, numerous nephews and nieces, many family members, and countless friends. A celebration of his life will be made at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019