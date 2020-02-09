|
Dennis Gordon Wood Dennis, 74, of Topeka, Kansas died of pneumonia at Stormont Vail hospital January 3, 2020. Dennis was a retired maintenance man for the Topeka Housing Authority. As a young man he served in the Vietnam War as a Navy Seabee serving in Vietnam, Da Nang and Chu Lai. He is survived by a sister Winona L. (Wood) Raleigh of Wichita, KS, a half brother Nathan Wood, Lakeview, Ohio, sister-in-law Beverly Wood of Robinson, Illinois, half-sister Clara Turpin of Fairburn, Georgia and a half-brother William O. Miles of Wichita, Kansas. Also a multitude of nieces & nephews. Dennis chose not to have a service. If you would like to do something in his memory donate to in his name.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020