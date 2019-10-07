|
|
Dennis L. Stauffer HOLTON-Dennis LeRoy Stauffer, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the wonderful care of the staff at The Pines in Holton, Kansas.
He was born January 7, 1943 in Holton, the oldest son of Lauren R. and Saxon L. (Smith) Stauffer.
He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, L. Darrell.
He is survived by his sister, Darlene and brother -in-law, Gary Whitlock; and his sister-in-law, Rebecca Stauffer. He dearly loved his surviving nieces, Catherine and Laura; and nephews, Lance and Matthew; and his great-nieces, Heather, Erika, Abigail and Alexandria. He is also survived by his Aunt Patricia Smith and a host of cousins.
He graduated from Pleasant valley Grade School and Holton High School. He was retired from Hallmark Production Center in Lawrence.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Family will greet friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. until service time. Family request casual or western dress for the memorial service. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Fox Cemetery near Wheaton, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to the Topeka Rescue Mission or Donor's Choice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019