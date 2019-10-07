Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Stauffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis L. Stauffer


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis L. Stauffer Obituary
Dennis L. Stauffer HOLTON-Dennis LeRoy Stauffer, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the wonderful care of the staff at The Pines in Holton, Kansas.

He was born January 7, 1943 in Holton, the oldest son of Lauren R. and Saxon L. (Smith) Stauffer.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, L. Darrell.

He is survived by his sister, Darlene and brother -in-law, Gary Whitlock; and his sister-in-law, Rebecca Stauffer. He dearly loved his surviving nieces, Catherine and Laura; and nephews, Lance and Matthew; and his great-nieces, Heather, Erika, Abigail and Alexandria. He is also survived by his Aunt Patricia Smith and a host of cousins.

He graduated from Pleasant valley Grade School and Holton High School. He was retired from Hallmark Production Center in Lawrence.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Family will greet friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. until service time. Family request casual or western dress for the memorial service. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Fox Cemetery near Wheaton, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to the Topeka Rescue Mission or Donor's Choice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now