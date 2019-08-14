|
Dennis LeRoy Sheets, 68, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on April 17, 1951 to Lowell and Irene Smerchek Sheets in Topeka.
Dennis graduated high school from Washburn Rural High School and later graduated from Washburn University with his Bachelor's in History. He was a mail clerk for the State of Kansas where he retired after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his children, David Sheets, Topeka, and Karen Swanson (Christopher), Shawnee, Kansas; grandchildren, Della and Xander Swanson; father, Lowell Sheets; ex-wife, Cindy LaForge; and friend, Jeff Myers. Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Sheets and sister, Linda Hager.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jefferson County Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019