Emporia--Dennis Neill Wiley, 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia, Kansas. He was born on December 29, 1949 at St. Mary's Hospital in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Keith and Ruby (Weiss) Wiley.
Dennis grew up in Lyndon and had lived near Emporia for over 45 years.
Dennis graduated from Lyndon High School in 1968, and he served in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1974. He earned the rank of Sergeant and was a Photo Interpretation Specialist in Vietnam with the 31st Tactical Fighter Wing. He was currently the manager for Rural Water District #5 north of Emporia. Dennis received his Bachelor's Degree and his Master's Degree in Sociology from Emporia State University. He was a member of the Admire United Methodist Church, the Emporia Camera Club, where he had served as president, and was a 4-H Leader in Photography and Dairy Goats.
Dennis was united in marriage to Mary Ann Beust on June 9, 1979 near Allen, Kansas. To this union, they had three children, Wilson, Timothy and Tyffany.
Dennis was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Wiley; his parents, Keith and Ruby; and a brother, Robert "Bob" Wiley.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary, of 41 years; his son, Wilson Wiley (Jeremy Adwell) of Lawrence; his daughter, Tyffany Garrett (Michael) of Ottawa; his brother, David Wiley of Lyndon; and his sister, Janet Bates (Robert) of Lawrence.
Cremation is planned for Dennis and memorial services will be announced for next fall. Memorial contributions will be decided at a later time. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com
.