Dennis Scott Dennis Duane Scott, 64, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 22nd, at Mount Calvary Cemetery on Highway 99 in Blaine, Kansas. Social distancing is required at the cemetery.
The family will have a celebration of life when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dogs for the Deaf or Mount Calvary Cemetery, Blaine, Kansas, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Full obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020