Dennis William Roether Dennis William Roether, 73, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side on September 2, 2019.
Dennis was born January 9, 1946 in Butte, NE to Leonard & Alyce (Fritz) Roether. They later divorced. Dennis graduated from Butte High School in 1964 then he spent a year a Guam University. In 1966, he was drafted into the Army and spent his time in Germany. Dennis reenlisted into the National Guard then transferred to the Army Reserve. A short time after returning to the United States, he met his late wife, Joyce. They married on December 21, 1968. To that union they had two daughters Michelle & Monica. They were married 24 years at the time of Joyce's passing in 1996.
Dennis married Virginia (Gin) Miller but later divorced. They have remained friends throughout the years. Dennis retired from Goodyear just shy of 34 years of service and also retired from the Army Reserve as an E8.
Dennis was a member of the A.F.A.M. Craftsman Lodge #314 and Sesostris Shrine in Lincoln, NE. He was also a member of the A.F.A.M. Mayetta Lodge #393 and Arab Shrine in Topeka, KS. Dennis was best known as the Shrine Clown, "Odie".
He was a long time member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church until he moved to Topeka and joined the First United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; brother, Jerry; nephew, Kelly Pacha.
Dennis leaves behind to cherish his memories, daughters, Michelle (Nathan) Walter, Monica Roether; granddaughter, Kayla (Keven) Russell; great-grandson, Kyerin and great-granddaughter Katerina who will be born in late October; siblings, Jim (Pam) Roether, Kay Pacha; many nieces & nephews; six step-siblings that he discovered later in life; and his fur babies, Chloe, Pudge, Maddie, Lucie & Odie the puppy.
A casual Celebration of Dennis's Life will be 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.
There will be no public viewing/visitation. Dennis's wishes were for cremation.
Memorials are suggested to or the A.F.A.M. Craftsman Lodge #314. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019