Denzil H. Harris Obituary
Denzil H. Harris Denzil H. Harris, 87, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born June 6, 1931 in Gentry County, Missouri, the son of Henry H. and Wilma I. (Summa) Harris.

Denzil graduated from Albany High School in Albany, Missouri. He was a Navy Veteran during the Korean War. Denzil was employed by Rhone-Poulenc & Rohr Pharmaceutical Company before retiring. He was a member of West Side Christian Church.

Denzil married Marilyn L. Brandt on April 5, 1951 at Albany, Missouri. They were married 66 years. She preceded him in death on May 14, 2017. He was also preceded in death by one son; Gary Harris, one great-grandson; Kade Allen and his son-in-law; Steve Clark.

Survivors include their children; Sherry (James) O'Neill of Holton, Brenda Clark of Topeka, David (Emily) Harris of Topeka, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas, 1100 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66604 or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of NE Kansas, 825 SW Buchanan St., Topeka, Kansas 66606.

To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019
