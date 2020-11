Denzil Moyer, 92, of Berryton, passed away on November 20, 2020 in Topeka.Denzil was born December 18, 1927, son of Oscar and Lula. He served in the Navy and the Army.Denzil is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Louise, daughter Denise, son Darin, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.Services will be held in 2021. For full obituary go to: www.midwestcremationsociety.com