Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Derek Nelson


1986 - 2019
Derek Nelson Obituary
Derek Nelson Derek Wayne Nelson, 33, Topeka, Kansas, passed away September 30, 2019.

Visitation will be Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.

Derek's full obituary will appear in the Sunday Topeka Capital-Journal and is on the funeral home website

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
