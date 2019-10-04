|
|
Derek Nelson Derek Wayne Nelson, 33, Topeka, Kansas, passed away September 30, 2019.
Visitation will be Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.
Derek's full obituary will appear in the Sunday Topeka Capital-Journal and is on the funeral home website
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019