|
|
Derek Shafer Derek Shafer, 71, died on April 1, 2020, in Olathe after struggling with numerous conditions for several years.
Derek was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Karen, and by his parents, Ena Belle and Cecil Shafer. He leaves behind his five children, Kerri (Dave) Holtzman, Zack (Ashlee) Shafer, Andrew (Alison) Shafer, Kelsie (Derek) Nicholson and Jake (Kaitlyn) Shafer. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Will, Julia, Thomas, Caroline, Charlie and Gray.
Derek was born on January 28, 1949, in Arkansas City, Kansas. He graduated from Arkansas City High School in 1967 and the University of Kansas in 1971. He received his juris doctorate from the Washburn University School of Law in 1975 and practiced law in the Topeka area for more than 30 years.
As a proud father of five, Derek was always busy, whether that was coaching one of his kids' sports teams, driving them to and from multiple practices and hobbies, or simply spending time with them, introducing them to a movie or TV show or band he liked, hoping they'd share in his love for it. Later, he enjoyed being with all his grandkids, babysitting when he was able, and he attended their events with pride.
There are too many stories to tell here that would capture Derek's fun-loving spirit, whether he was pulling a prank on a neighbor, telling a "colorful" joke to a friend, or tricking Karen or the kids just for fun. For Derek, there was almost always time for a laugh.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Derek's name to the Aberdeen Village Good Samaritan Fund in recognition of the wonderful care he received there in his final years.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020