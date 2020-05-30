Derryl L. Johnson Derryl L. Johnson, 87 of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He was born June 21, 1932 in Holton, Kansas, the son of Orville W. and Inez F. (Bidwell) Johnson. He attended Topek Public Schools and graduated from Topeka High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army for two years with the 5th Regimental Combat Team 555 Field Artillery Battalion with the rank of Sergeant. He returned to Washburn University to graduate in 1958 with a BBA.
He was associated with his father in the Grapette and Root Beer Bottling Company which later became Pepsi Cola Bottling Company in Topeka, which was started by his grandfather, O. C. Bidwell. The last 20 years of his employment were spent with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, where he was a member of the United Steel Workers of America. He retired from Goodyear in 1997.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post No. 58, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1650. He was also a member of the 5th RTC Association, Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge No. 555 and the First United Methodist Church in Topeka.
Derryl married Marvalie A. Tibbs in April 27, 1968 in Topeka. She survives in Topeka. Other survivors include his wife's twin sister, Marjorie Hromada of Topeka.
He and Marvalie enjoyed traveling and working around the home and family farm. His hobbies included fishing, reading and listening to various forms of music.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Grove, Kansas. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
He was born June 21, 1932 in Holton, Kansas, the son of Orville W. and Inez F. (Bidwell) Johnson. He attended Topek Public Schools and graduated from Topeka High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army for two years with the 5th Regimental Combat Team 555 Field Artillery Battalion with the rank of Sergeant. He returned to Washburn University to graduate in 1958 with a BBA.
He was associated with his father in the Grapette and Root Beer Bottling Company which later became Pepsi Cola Bottling Company in Topeka, which was started by his grandfather, O. C. Bidwell. The last 20 years of his employment were spent with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, where he was a member of the United Steel Workers of America. He retired from Goodyear in 1997.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post No. 58, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1650. He was also a member of the 5th RTC Association, Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge No. 555 and the First United Methodist Church in Topeka.
Derryl married Marvalie A. Tibbs in April 27, 1968 in Topeka. She survives in Topeka. Other survivors include his wife's twin sister, Marjorie Hromada of Topeka.
He and Marvalie enjoyed traveling and working around the home and family farm. His hobbies included fishing, reading and listening to various forms of music.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Grove, Kansas. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.