Desiree T. Rodriguez Desiree T. Rodriguez, 40, of Topeka, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Cremation will follow the service and private inurnment will take place in Topeka Cemetery. Desiree will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
To view Desiree's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019