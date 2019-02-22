|
Diana L. "Diane" Iwig Diana L. "Diane" Iwig, 67 of Noblesville, Indiana went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 5, 1951 in Tipton, Indiana to William & Dora (Riley) Lacy. Diane had lived in Tipton from 1951-1990; Napoleon, Ohio from 1990-93; Johnston, Iowa from 1993-2011 and Shepherdstown, West Virginia from 2011-2016. Diane married Dan Cox in May 1970 and he preceded her in death on August 23, 1979. She then married Robert C. Iwig on September 12, 1980 and he survives.
Diane retired in 2014 as a commodities broker with IB Investments in Carmel, Indiana. She was a member of Hope Bible Fellowship in Noblesville. Diane was a graduate of Tipton High School, Class of 1969. She enjoyed caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Diane loved her family like no other; apart from her faith, her family was the most important thing in her life.
Survivors include her husband Bob Iwig; two children, Shelly Lynn Colbert and husband Kevin, Windfall, and Jason Robert Iwig and wife Christine, Minneapolis, Minnesota; one brother, Randy Lacy and wife Shelia, Tipton; and one sister Lisa Lacy, Tipton. Diana is also survived by her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Cameron Colbert and wife Chelsie and their children Ainsley and Leland, Kaylee Colbert, Charley Mia Iwig and Andrew Powell.
Funeral services for Diane will be held at Hope Bible Fellowship, 2350 Conner Street, Noblesville at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23 with Pastor Don Jennings II, Pastor Van Marsceau and Pastor Ron Shipley presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
The family requests that memorial contributions in Diane's memory be made to Finish Line Ministries, International, 250 East Broad Street, Suite 1250, Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Please use the "Donate" link at www.finishlineministries.org and check the box to designate the gift in memory of Diane Iwig.
As a footnote, Bob has set a goal of raising $8000 in Diane's memory, so that Finish Line Ministries might have the funds to build a new church building in Malawi, Africa, and dedicate it in memory of Diane.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019