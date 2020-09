Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Diana's life story with friends and family

Share Diana's life story with friends and family

Diana Lucille Morris Evans, 62 of rural Topeka, died Saturday, September 5, 2020. Service at 10 AM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Jefferson Assembly of God, Meriden. Burial at Meriden Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Church. Memorials to Jefferson County Friends of Hospice or Topeka Rescue Mission in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store