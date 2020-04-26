|
Diana Raper Diana K. Raper, 73, of Topeka KS passed away April 21, 2020. She lived in Topeka for many years where she worked as a legal secretary before moving to Colorado. There she met her husband Leon Raper. She is survived by her husband, daughter Samantha (Rick), Step Daughter Stacy (Gary), 6 grand children and 2 great grand children.
She was a beautiful person both inside and out. She knew NO strangers and was loved by most anyone she came in contact with. She was an avid pool player, bowler and animal lover. She will be sorely missed by family and friends, but never forgotten.
The family is planning to have a "Celebration of Life" in her honor at a date later to be determined.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family would ask that you please donate to "Helping Hands Humane Society" in honor of her name.
