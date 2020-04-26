Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Raper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Raper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Raper Obituary
Diana Raper Diana K. Raper, 73, of Topeka KS passed away April 21, 2020. She lived in Topeka for many years where she worked as a legal secretary before moving to Colorado. There she met her husband Leon Raper. She is survived by her husband, daughter Samantha (Rick), Step Daughter Stacy (Gary), 6 grand children and 2 great grand children.

She was a beautiful person both inside and out. She knew NO strangers and was loved by most anyone she came in contact with. She was an avid pool player, bowler and animal lover. She will be sorely missed by family and friends, but never forgotten.

The family is planning to have a "Celebration of Life" in her honor at a date later to be determined.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family would ask that you please donate to "Helping Hands Humane Society" in honor of her name.

To leave a message for her family online, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -