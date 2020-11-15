Diane Christine Starkey, 77 years young, of Topeka, KS passed in her home with her family close by her side on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Diane was born August, 28, 1943 in Ottumwa, IA to Helen Fleming (Petit) and Billie R Fleming. She graduated from high school in West Virginia in Spring of 1961. She then moved to Kansas in December of 1961 where she met Lou Starkey and married in June of 1963.
Diane had such a passion for making other people feel loved. She was the mother that would sit through rain or shine at Ken Berry for the boys' baseball games and later the grandkids softball games. Diane enjoyed hosting garage sales, pool parties and any friend and family gatherings at her home. She was known to many as a mother, grandmother and friend. She was especially known for her infectious smile, quick wit, bright personality and her caring and compassionate spirit. Later in life, Diane loved her computer and could usually be found watching funny videos, collecting the best jokes and playing games with her friends. She also enjoyed playing Yahtzee the most with her children and grandchildren and was the "Yahtzee Rolling Queen". Diane loved her family and friends dearly and anyone that walked through her door quickly felt like one of her own.
Diane was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Petit, father, Billie Fleming, step-father, Carl Petit, brother, Jerry McGovern, and husband, Lou Starkey. She is survived by her three children, Rebecca Esopi, Jeff Starkey, and Jerry Starkey; two sisters, Paulette Williamson and Carla Bowhay; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes to join Lou at Mount Hope Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 5, 2020, due to Covid the location is yet to be determined. Please contact a family member or visit the funeral home website for updated service information.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Disabled American Veterans (dav.org
) or Midland Care of Topeka, KS (midlandcareconnection.org
) or you can send memorial contributions in care of Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, KS 66608. To leave a message for Diane's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
.