1/1
Diane C. Starkey
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Christine Starkey, 77 years young, of Topeka, KS passed in her home with her family close by her side on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Diane was born August, 28, 1943 in Ottumwa, IA to Helen Fleming (Petit) and Billie R Fleming. She graduated from high school in West Virginia in Spring of 1961. She then moved to Kansas in December of 1961 where she met Lou Starkey and married in June of 1963.

Diane had such a passion for making other people feel loved. She was the mother that would sit through rain or shine at Ken Berry for the boys' baseball games and later the grandkids softball games. Diane enjoyed hosting garage sales, pool parties and any friend and family gatherings at her home. She was known to many as a mother, grandmother and friend. She was especially known for her infectious smile, quick wit, bright personality and her caring and compassionate spirit. Later in life, Diane loved her computer and could usually be found watching funny videos, collecting the best jokes and playing games with her friends. She also enjoyed playing Yahtzee the most with her children and grandchildren and was the "Yahtzee Rolling Queen". Diane loved her family and friends dearly and anyone that walked through her door quickly felt like one of her own.

Diane was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Petit, father, Billie Fleming, step-father, Carl Petit, brother, Jerry McGovern, and husband, Lou Starkey. She is survived by her three children, Rebecca Esopi, Jeff Starkey, and Jerry Starkey; two sisters, Paulette Williamson and Carla Bowhay; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes to join Lou at Mount Hope Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 5, 2020, due to Covid the location is yet to be determined. Please contact a family member or visit the funeral home website for updated service information.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) or Midland Care of Topeka, KS (midlandcareconnection.org) or you can send memorial contributions in care of Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, KS 66608. To leave a message for Diane's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved