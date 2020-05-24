Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Scheck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane M. Scheck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane M. Scheck Obituary
Diane M. Scheck Diane Scheck, 67, died May 20, 2020. Visitation 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Tuesday at Brennan-Mathena FH. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Brennan-Mathena FH, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603. To contribute using a credit card, please call 785-354-7706 for assistance.

The complete obituary can be read at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now