Diane M. Scheck Diane Scheck, 67, died May 20, 2020. Visitation 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Tuesday at Brennan-Mathena FH. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Brennan-Mathena FH, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603. To contribute using a credit card, please call 785-354-7706 for assistance.
The complete obituary can be read at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020