Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
More Obituaries for Diane Rork
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Marie (VanHoozer) Rork

Diane Marie (VanHoozer) Rork Obituary
Diane Marie (Van Hoozer) Rork Diane Rork, age 65, passed away peacefully at her home after an Easter spent with her children - fulfilled and with a happy heart.

Born to Jeanne and Robert Van Hoozer in Atchison, KS, on May 7, 1954, Diane graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1972. She then attended Washburn University where she met her husband William Rork, who preceded her in death.

Diane was devoted to her children, family, friends, pets, plants and watching her beloved birds - all of whom she spoiled with her impressive cooking and endless love and thoughtfulness.

She is survived by her children, Traci and Colin Rork; brothers, John (Judy) Risse; George (Megan) Van Hoozer; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws, who will miss her greatly.

Services are on hold at this time; however, donations may be made on her behalf to the Kansas City English Bulldog Rescue, 11184 Antioch Road #214, Overland Park, Kansas 66210.

If you have any special memories you'd like to share about Diane, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
