Dick Downey

Dick Downey Obituary
Dick Downey Gary Richard "Dick" Downey, 86, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Dick was the last of ten children born to Thomas and Regina Umscheid Downey. He is survived by several nieces and nephews; grandnieces, grandnephews; great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews; and dear friends.

Dick's funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at 11:30 at St. Bernard Cemetery, Wamego KS.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , sent in care of the funeral home.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019
