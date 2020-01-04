Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Dick Nichol
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Brewster Place Chapel
Topeka, IL
View Map
Dick Nichol Obituary
Dick Nichol Dick Nichol, 93, of Topeka passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Dick's body was laid to rest on December 30th in the Emmanuel Bible Church Cemetery near McPherson KS. A memorial service will be held on Jan. 18th at 2 PM at the Brewster Place Chapel, 1205 SW 29th St. in Topeka. Memorial gifts may be given to the Brewster Foundation or to Thru the Bible Radio in Pasadena, CA (www.ttb.org). To read his full obituary or to leave the family a message please visit

www.davidsonfuneral.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
