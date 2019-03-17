|
Dirk W. Nicklin Dirk W. Nicklin, 62, of Topeka, KS, passed away March 14, 2019.
Son of Willie and Darlene (Marhofer) Nicklin, he was born July 7, 1956 in Lawrence, Kansas.
He attended the Topeka public schools and graduated from Topeka West in 1974, where he lettered in basketball, football and golf. He realized a life goal to play collegiate basketball by earning a scholarship to Washburn University. He lettered in basketball and track, and graduated with a Bachelors in Education.
He married Suzanne LaFontaine in 1978, and they had four children, Dirk "Will" Nicklin II (Christina), Jennifer, Andrew, all of Topeka, and Peter, Kansas City, MO.
In addition to his children and former wife, Suzanne, other survivors include his sisters Christine Nicklin (George Pender), Cary NC; and Nancee Crider (Kevin), Topeka; brother Steve Nicklin, Washington DC.; grandchildren Kody and Kayla Nicklin, Topeka; nephew Nicholas Crider, Lawrence KS; aunts Verda Smith, Colby KS; Marilyn Segarini, Stockton CA; and Kay Borger, Topeka KS; and 13 beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Dena Borger.
Dirk's life will be celebrated Tuesday, March 19, at 1 pm at the Mount Hope Funeral Chapel in Topeka. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Midland Care 800-491-3691 or Valeo 785-233-1730, both of Topeka, KS. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019