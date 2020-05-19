|
|
Dixie A. Edington Dixie A. Edington, 84, of Tecumseh, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Brookside Retirement Center in Overbrook.
Dixie will lie in state from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Bowman-Adgate Cemetery in New Strawn, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the KSU Cancer Center, 1 Chalmers Hall, Manhattan, Kansas 66506 or to the Good Samaritan Fund at Brookside Retirement Center, 700 West 7th St., Overbook, Kansas 66524.
To view Dixie's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020